FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police arrested a man they said broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stabbed another man multiple times during a fight on Friday night.

The Fairfield Police Department said in a press release that Jacob Travis, 24, is accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home Friday at around 11:15 p.m. on Gregory Street. Fairfield PD said several people were inside the home when Travis grabbed a knife and started a fight with one of the people.

Police said Travis attempted to kill the victim by stabbing them multiple times — one time in the back of the head, once in the back of the neck and two times in the victim’s back. The unidentified male victim was transported to a local trauma center but is expected to make a full recovery.

One of the other occupants called 911 while the fight was in progress, police said, but Travis fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Fairfield PD said that officers arrested Travis after a resident reported seeing the suspect at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Pennsylvania and Tabor avenues.

Fairfield PD said Travis was booked into jail for attempted murder and burglary.