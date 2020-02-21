



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Super Tuesday, March 3, is quickly approaching, but Sacramento County voters can already cast their vote, and skip the lines!

Starting Saturday, 18 voting centers will be open around the county for early voters to cast their ballot in person. Registered voters should have already received their vote by mail ballot which they can fill out and mail in, or drop off at one of 58 locations around the county.

All 84 voting centers will be open from Feb. 29 through Election Day, March 3. You can find a list of all the voting centers here.

The following centers will be open Saturday, Feb. 22 through Election Day.

Citrus Heights



City of Citrus Heights City Hall

6360 Fountain Square Dr Citrus Heights, CA 95621 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.