



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities say they have cleaned up tons of trash left by homeless camping along the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova.

City officials say they have been getting multiple complaints about illegal camping and dumped trash along the stretch of the parkway just north of the Sunriver neighborhood.

On Sunday, Rancho Cordova’s homeless outreach team went out to contact the people living along the parkway. A handful of homeless people were connected with resources aimed at trying to them back on their feet.

The team then worked to clean up the mass of trash that had accumulated in the area.

In total, Rancho Cordova police say 15,000 pounds of trash was removed.

Despite the efforts, neighbors are concerned the trash will pile back up quickly.

Police note that two people were also arrested as part of the effort. The people were arrested on charges of narcotics possession and felony probation violations.