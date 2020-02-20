WHEATLAND (CBS13) — The Beale Air Force bomb squad was called out to Wheatland Thursday morning after a citizen found a WWII grenade in his yard.

Officials said the citizen took the grenade, which still had a fuse, to the Wheatland Police Department. Based on the “seriousness of the grenade,” police called out the Beale bomb squad, who detonated it at a safe place on base.

Swipe through pictures from the incident:

(credit: Wheatland Police Department)

(credit: Wheatland Police Department)

(credit: Wheatland Police Department)

(credit: Wheatland Police Department)

(credit: Wheatland Police Department)

Police warned the community to not touch or try to move any explosive you may come across. Instead, leave it be and call your local law enforcement agency.