SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are warning students about an attempted robbery that was reported on the Sacramento State University campus Wednesday morning.

Sac State police say the incident happened around 6 a.m. A student said they were walking across the quad when a ski mask-wearing suspect pulled a knife on them and demanded the student’s stuff.

The student was able to run away and immediately reported the incident to the police. No property was taken in the incident, police say.

Officers searched the area but came up empty.

Police say the suspect appears to be a heavy-set white or light-skinned man who stands about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black ski mask, all black clothes, and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Sac State police at (916) 278-6000.