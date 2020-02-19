



Spending time in Gardenland? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a burger joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Gardenland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dragon Palace

photo: humberto h./yelp

Topping the list is Chinese and Asian fusion spot Dragon Palace. Located at 2300 Northgate Blvd., Suite 100, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.

On the buffet menu, you’ll find Mongolian beef, fried rice, chow fun, egg rolls, beef and broccoli, wontons, sesame chicken and more.

2. El Bramido

photo: daisy y./yelp

Next up is bar and Mexican spot El Bramido, situated at 2394 Northgate Blvd.With 4.5 stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features traditional Mexican dishes like enchiladas, churros, street tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, flan, tostadas and more.

3. Classic Burgers

Photo: christine n./Yelp

Classic Burgers, a spot to score burgers and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3408 Northgate Blvd. to see for yourself.

Here you’ll find a wide variety of options to choose from the menu, from burgers to chili cheese dogs, potstickers to oysters and Philly cheesesteaks to tuna sandwiches.

