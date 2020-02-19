



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove police officer rescued a driver last week from a car fire after a single-vehicle crash.

Officer Jarred Houston was just hours into his shift last Tuesday morning when a call came over the radio for a car on fire. The veteran officer arrived at Sheldon Road and Waterman Road to find the driver of the vehicle trapped in the car.

Using his baton, Houston smashed open the passenger side window and pulled the man to safety. Despite what it looks like, Houston says he’s not a hero.

“What it was was instincts and training. If somethings going on… get to it. Figure it out, get a solution, and solve it,“ he said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be ok. As for Officer Jarred Houston, he went right back to work.