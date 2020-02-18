



In search of a new favorite martial art spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top martial art spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for martial arts.

1. American Martial Arts Academy

First on the list is American Martial Arts Academy. Located at 6360 Pacific Ave., Suite 1, in Anderson, the martial art spot is the highest-rated martial art spot in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

2. Moore’s Martial Arts & Yoga Dojo

Next up is the University’s Moore’s Martial Arts & Yoga Dojo, situated at 2024 Pacific Ave. With four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the martial art, yoga and massage therapist spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Tibon’s Goju Ryu Fighting Arts

Midtown West’s Tibon’s Goju Ryu Fighting Arts, located at 923 N. Yosemite St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the martial art spot 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.

