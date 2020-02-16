STOCKTON (CBS13) — Four people were arrested, 60 citations were issued and six vehicles towed at a sideshow in Stockton on Saturday night, police said.

The Stockton Police Department said the San Joaquin County Sidewhow Task Force conducted a mission in the city on Saturday beginning at around 5 p.m. Manteca PD also assisted.

Authorities conducted 116 traffic stops relating to the sideshow activity. Sixty citations were issued to drivers and at least six vehicles were towed, police said.

Stockton PD said four people were arrested, including one firearm and DUI related arrest. Gerardo Torres, 40, was spotted speeding by officers in the 9400 block of West Lane.

Police said they pulled Torres over and discovered he was in possession of a loaded handgun. Torres was arrested without incident.

The identities of the other arrestees have not been released.