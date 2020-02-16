MODESTO (CBS13) — A man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs is behind bars after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Modesto on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Modesto Police Department said the fatal collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Coffee Road and Ensenada Drive.

Investigators said Larry Lindsey, of Riverbank, was driving southbound on Coffee Road when he struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway outside of the crosswalk.

Responding officers said the pedestrian, Psyoth Sao, 36, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Modesto PD said in a Facebook post that Lindsey remained on scene to cooperate with officers but was found to be driving “under the influence of a narcotic” and was placed under arrest. Modesto PD said they are still investigating whether or not the suspected DUI played a role in the collision, stating that they have received conflicting statements as to why Sao was in the roadway.

Witnesses of the collision are encouraged to contact Officer Randy Radeuchel of Modesto PD at 209-572-9592.

No further information has been released.