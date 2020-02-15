ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police arrested a 38-year-old sports coach Thursday who is being accused of engaging in a long-term sexual relationship with a minor on a team he coached.

The Roseville Police Department said James Brian Rhodes, 38, of Roseville, is being charged with 21 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor spanning from April 2019 to December 2019.

Rhodes is also being charged with one count of sexual penetration with a foreign object with a person under 18, one count of oral copulation with a person under 18, and sodomy of a person under 18, police said.

Police said Rhodes coached a team based out of Rancho Cordova. Roseville PD said they have identified one victim but have not ruled out the possibility of others.

On Friday, Rhodes was booked into the Placer County Jail and is ineligible for bail, court records showed.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes, or possible other victims, is asked to contact the Roseville Police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059.

No further information has been released at this time.