CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — One man was arrested and 440 pounds of pot were seized at an illegal marijuana grow in Calaveras County on Thursday, authorities said.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said their marijuana enforcement unit served a search warrant for illegal cultivation at an address adjacent to a residence on the 2000 block of Bald Mountain Road in West Point.

Deputies said they seized 1,460 pot plants weighing 440 pounds from a large shop building that was converted for indoor cultivation purposes.

LOTS OF PLANTS (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff)

MORE PLANTS (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff)

CULTIVATION (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff)

EQUIPMENT (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff)

OUTSIDE (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office discovered liquid waste discharging onto the ground and said code enforcement was called to the scene to red tag the structure due to dangerous electrical modifications and structural changes.

Zhong Li, 36, of West Point, was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges related to the illegal marijuana cultivation and other drug-related charges. Li is being held on $100,000 bail.