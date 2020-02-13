GALT (CBS13) — Deputies said thieves stole 36 beehives worth over $12,000 in Galt this week.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the hives — described as olive green colored double stacked, with eight frames and made of 90% plastic on the inside — were last seen on the night of Feb. 10 at 8:30 and discovered missing at 2:30 p.m. the next day.

Deputies said the hives haves bees inside and are estimated in total to be worth $12,240.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the beehive theft contact the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.