SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This spring-like weather has mosquitoes coming out and looking to feast.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control said it’s received a lot of calls in the past few days. They say the warm weather brings the insects out of hibernation and they come out biting aggressively.

“They’ve been overwintering as adults, and now the warm temperatures is basically bringing them out… and then they’re hungry because it’s like the first time they get a chance to eat,” said Luz Maria Robles, spokesperson for Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control.

There is some good news, experts say the mosquitoes out now are not the same species that pose a threat for West Nile Virus.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control recommends residents practice the ‘District D’s of Mosquito Prevention:’

DRAIN standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors.

DRESS appropriately be wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

DEFEND yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions!

DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition.

DISTRICT personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems. Call them at 1-800-429-1022 or visit http://www.FIGHTtheBITE.net