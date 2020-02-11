RICHMOND (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol has released video that shows the end of a high-speed police chase that started in Vacaville.

Officers say a Vacaville burglary suspect reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour while trying to get away.

But officers caught up with him in Richmond, where the man tried to hide in a neighborhood. He was eventually found hiding in a garbage can between a row of houses after a yard-to-yard search by officers.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.