SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol officers are looking for the owner of a safe found during a traffic stop in south Sacramento.

It was discovered early Monday morning after officers from CHP’s South Sacramento division pulled over a car with stolen plates along Highway 99 near 12th Avenue.

The passenger of the car took off running, but the driver wasn’t as elusive.

Officers say the driver was on probation, so a search was done where they discovered ski masks, illegal drugs and the locked safe.

In a Facebook post on Monday, CHP announced they’re looking for the rightful owner of the safe. Anyone who recognizes the item is asked to contact CHP at (916) 681-2300.

The driver who was pulled over was arrested on probation violations and possession of an illegal substance.