VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man and woman have died after a two-alarm fire at a Vacaville home late Sunday night.

The scene was near the intersection of Scottsdale and Fairview drives. Firefighters say two people were trapped in the home when the fire broke out just before midnight.

Crews rescued a woman and took her to the hospital. She later died at the hospital.

A man and a small dog were found dead inside, firefighters say.

At this point, authorities have not released the names or any other details about the man and woman who died in the fire.

Agencies from Dixon and Fairfield responded to help fight the fire. Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.