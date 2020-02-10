



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What do Sacramento and Paris have in common?

Apparently, both cities love using shared bikes and e-scooter. According to Uber, Sacramento ranks second in using their Jump bikes and scooters. Seattle came in third place, Uber said.

The city of Sacramento says people have taken 450,000 scooter trips and 550,000 bike trips since June.

The number of scooters in Sacramento is steadily growing, according to the city. There are currently 2,170 Jump and Lime scooters on the streets of Sacramento. Companies Spin and Bird will begin operations in the capital city. By next month, there will be approximately 3,000 scooters and 1,000 bikes within city limits.