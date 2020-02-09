



A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Sacramento boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Pizza Supreme Being

Photo: rachel k./Yelp

Topping the list is Pizza Supreme Being. Located at 1425 14th St., Suite C in Downtown, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Sacramento, boasting five stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp.

2. Uncle Vito’s Slice Of NY

photo: bryan b./yelp

Next up is Midtown’s Uncle Vito’s Slice of NY, situated at 1501 16th St. With four stars out of 891 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Supreme Pizza

Photo: Vasiliy O./yelp

River Gardens’s Supreme Pizza, located at 2251 Northgate Blvd., Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews.

4. Pieces Pizza by the Slice

Photo: kristina p./Yelp

Pieces Pizza by the Slice, a spot to score pizza and more in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 664 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1309 21st St. to see for yourself.

5. Slice of Old Sacramento

Photo: jason s./Yelp

Over in Old Sacramento, check out Slice of Old Sacramento, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 1019 Second St.

