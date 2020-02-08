



Craving tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tea spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Poppy Coffee

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

First on the list is Poppy Coffee. Located at 4343 Pacific Ave. in Weberstown, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, is the highest-rated tea spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Healthy Spot

photo: kae n./yelp

Next up is Creekside’s The Healthy Spot, a location of the California chain, situated at 3422 W. Hammer Lane, Suite E. With five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score juices, smoothies, coffee and tea has proved to be a local favorite.

3. House of Shaw Espresso Cafe

photo: robert m./yelp

The University’s House of Shaw Espresso Cafe, located at 227 Dorris Place, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee, tea, bagels and sandwiches 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews.

4. Happy Lemon

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

Happy Lemon, a spot to score coffee, tea, juices and smoothies, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 95 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6349 Pacific Ave. to see for yourself.

