MANTECA (CBS13) – A man has been arrested for allegedly having an AK-47-style assault weapon in his car.

On Friday around noon, Manteca police detectives were conducting patrols in the area of ‪Northgate Park when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. They say it was in violation of vehicle code. Detectives then contacted the driver, who, they say, appeared to be trying to hide discard items under his seat, according to Manteca police.

Detectives detained the driver, 20-year-old Juan Pablo Quintero Garibay‪, of Manteca, and determined he was on searchable probation. A search allegedly turned up an AK-47-style assault weapon in the back seat, covered by a T-shirt, say police. Garibay, who is also a felon, was arrested.

Garibay was arrested and booked into jail on charges of concealing a firearm in vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm on his person or in a vehicle while in public, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of an assault weapon, having an assault weapon with magazine that accepts more than 10 rounds, and possession of a firearm in school zone.

Although the vehicle was near a school, neither students nor the school faculty was in danger, say police.