1. Big Stump Brew Company

Photo: Betsy R./Yelp

Topping the list is Big Stump Brew Company. Located at 1716 L St. in Midtown, the brewery is the highest-rated budget-friendly brewery in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

We turned to Yelp for more about Big Stump Brew Company.

“We specialize in Belgian Styles, IPAs and Kettle Sours. We draw upon the incredibly rich brewing traditions that span the globe and filter them through the unique perspective that makes us who we are.”

2. New Glory Craft Brewery

Photo: elise g./Yelp

Next up is Belvedere’s New Glory Craft Brewery, situated at 8251 Alpine Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Since 2013 New Glory Craft Brewery, which features a dog-friendly patio, has been offering a unique lineup of craft beers.

3. Device Brewing

photo: al c./yelp

Belvedere’s Device Brewing, located at 8166 14th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly brewery 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews.

“Started by husband and wife team, Ken and Melissa, this brewery has grown from a tiny nano-brewery, to a premier craft brewery that is distributed throughout Northern California,” the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

4. Ruhstaller Beer

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Ruhstaller Beer, a brewery located downtown, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 726 K St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Courtney P. wrote, “This place is 100% my type of beer spot. I thoroughly enjoyed the California Kolsch they had on tap. The prices and the pours were reasonable.”

