



— The Stanislaus County District Attorney announced Friday that a deputy’s fatal shooting of a carjacking and robbery suspect in March 2019 was justified.

Daishawn Brown, 19, was wanted in Modesto in connection to a carjacking and robbery case from the month before.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said last year after the shooting that they stopped a car with several people inside. During the traffic stop, deputies said they saw a gun and a deputy opened fire, killing Brown.

A different suspect in the car, 18-year-old Andreuss Brown, was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges of carjacking and robbery.

In the district attorney’s letter of their findings, they released a more detailed description of what happened on Mar. 21, 2019.

The deputy’s involved, Det. Christopher Gallo and Det. David Corder Jr., were dressed in civilian clothing and entered a liquor store where they spotted both Daishawn and Andreuss Brown. Both deputies agreed that they were identified and recognized as law enforcement.

The letter states that Det. Gallo said he believed Andreuss recognized him from a previous time Gallo served a search warrant for Andreuss’s residence for weapons violations.

Both detectives left the store and returned to their unmarked car where they called for an arrest vehicle to come to their location.

Det. Gallo said he used an undercover social media account to follow Daishawn, Andreuss and other gang members on Instagram. Gallo said both suspects were members of the Family Over Everything gang, which he said is a violent gang.

Gallo also said he had previously saw both suspects on several social media posts with firearms threatening to kill rival gang members. Gallo said the most recent post with a firearm was put up the morning of the shooting.

The D.A.’s letter said that Gallo and Corder were outside the store when they observed the suspects exiting the store and getting into a car waiting for them with a third suspect.

The detectives briefly followed the suspects, which prompted the suspect vehicle to turn around and head back toward the detectives and the store. The letter says that the suspect car parked in front of the store, Daishawn got out and began walking toward the detectives with a gun visible in his waistband.

The detectives noticed the gun and got out of their vehicle to hide behind it for cover. Gallo yelled for Daishawn to get to the ground, but he did not, the district attorney said. Corder said he saw Daishawn reach for the gun in his waistband, to which both deputies opened fire, striking the suspect.

The letter said the suspect began running back toward the suspect vehicle. When he reached the car, he attempted to pull the gun out again, which resulted in Det. Corder firing again, causing the vehicle to drive off and Daishawn to fall to the ground.

The suspect’s gun was recovered and shortly later, the other two suspects returned to the scene and were arrested.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.