Researchers measured the heart rates of more than 92,000 people using wearable wrist sensors. They found the average resting heart rates between individuals varied as much as 70 beats per minute, from as low as 40 to as high as 109.

They also found average heart rates were highest in January and lowest in July.

They said day-to-day changes could indicate infection or menstrual cycle phases, while gradual changes could reflect decreased fitness or the development of a chronic disease.