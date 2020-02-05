



In search of a new favorite massage spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top massage spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for a massage.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Sacramento Massage Studio

Photo: sacramento massage studio/Yelp

First on the list is Sacramento Massage Studio. Located at 2301 J St., Suite 100 in Boulevard Park, the massage therapist and reflexologist spot is the highest-rated massage spot in Sacramento, boasting five stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp.

2. Asha Urban Baths

Photo: asha urban baths/Yelp

Next up is Curtis Park’s Asha Urban Baths, situated at 2417 27th St. With 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp, the day spa, swimming pool and massage spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Massage Heights

photo: massage heights/yelp

Massage Heights, a massage therapist and skin care spot in Creekside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2761 Del Paso Road, Suite 100 to see for yourself.

4. Evergreen Beauty And Wellness Collaborative

photo: elisa p./yelp

Over in North Oak Park, check out Evergreen Beauty And Wellness Collaborative, which has earned five stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon, nail salon and massage spot at 2847 35th St.

5. Lily Thai Massage & Wellness Studio

Photo: lily thai massage & wellness studio/Yelp

Finally, there’s Lily Thai Massage & Wellness Studio, a Pocket favorite with five stars out of 46 reviews. Stop by 1024 Florin Road Lake Crest Village, Inside Simone Salon and Spa to hit up the massage therapist and massage spot.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.