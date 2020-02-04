DAVIS (CBS13) – You might soon be able to buy wine produced by UC Davis students.

UC Davis’ viticulture program has been around since 1935, and because of a “quirk” in state law, after the students produce wine for their winemaking classes, they have to dump it out. Senate Bill 918 is reportedly the latest effort to change the law and would allow nonprofit entities to receive licenses to sell up to 20,000 gallons of wine a year.

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who introduced the legislation said any proceeds from selling the otherwise “wasted” wine would go to the university.

“It has always struck me an as absolute waste to dump wine crafted by these promising young vintners,” Sen. Dodd said. “This bill allows them to instead bottle and sell it with the proceeds going back to the department. It’s a win-win situation that ensures students get to see their efforts come to fruition while supporting the program for future generations.”