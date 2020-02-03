



TRACY (CBS13) — Deputies arrested two suspected burglars as they exited the back of a residence on Sunday morning.

An alarm company contacted the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center Sunday morning about a silent alarm that was set off in a home on the 13000 block of Valpico Road in Tracy. The alarm company told dispatch they could hear a woman and a man’s voice in the home.

READ: Child Molester Sentenced To 135 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes Against Daughter, Girlfriend’s Daughter

Deputies were able to respond to the home and catch the suspects as they exited the back of house with stolen property in hand.

Jennifer Beza, 39, and Joshua Naputi, 41, were booked on burglary, conspiracy, and drug charges at the San Joaquin County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said often when they respond to alarm calls, the suspects have already left the scene or it’s a false alarm.