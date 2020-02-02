



In search of a new favorite waxing spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top waxing spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for a wax.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Shear Hair Studio

Photo: kim t./yelp

First on the list is Shear Hair Studio. Located at 4103 E. Morada Lane, Suite 140 in La Morada, the hair salon, eyelash service and waxing spot is the highest-rated waxing spot in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tips And Toes

photo: linh n./yelp

Next up is the University’s Tips and Toes, situated at 2114 Pacific Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp, the nail salon and waxing spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lashes and Skincare By Tiffany

PHOTO: DANIELLE O./YELP

Anderson’s Lashes and Skincare By Tiffany, located at 7610 Pacific Ave., Suite B-8, Indulgence Salon, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the skin care, eyelash service and waxing spot five stars out of 49 reviews.

4. Tselani Skin Care

Photo: patricia w./Yelp

Tselani Skin Care, a waxing, eyelash service and acne treatment spot in the University, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2100 Pacific Ave. to see for yourself.

5. La La Lashes Boutique

Photo: la la lashes boutique/Yelp

Check out La La Lashes Boutique, which has earned five stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eyelash service, waxing and skin care spot at 1240 W. Robinhood Drive, Suite F.

