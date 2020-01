— Over two dozen Sacramento area museums will be participating in the city’s annual Free Museum Day this Saturday.

The 22nd Annual Free Museum Day, coordinated by Sacramento Area Museums (SAM), will offer guests free admission to participating museums from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the event lasting until 5 p.m.

Free Museum Day will also kick-off Sacramento Museum Week, which lasts from Feb. 2-9.

SAM said special events, activities and activations are planned at various museums. Although Saturday admission is free, regular admission applies to the rest of Sacramento Museum Week.

In addition to free admission on Saturday, SAM and Sacramento Regional Transit teamed up to offer rides to travelers of SacRT buses and light rails who have a printed or screenshotted SacRT Museum Day flyer.

Saturday’s participating museums include the following:

California Agriculture Museum

California Automobile Museum

California Museum

California State Capitol Museum

California State Library

California State Railroad Museum

California Pharmacy Museum

Folsom History Museum & Pioneer Village

Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park

Locke Boarding House Museum

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

Museum of Medical History

Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum

Powerhouse Science Center

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

Sacramento Children’s Museum

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery

Sacramento History Museum

Sacramento Regional Fire Museum

Sojourner Truth African American Museum

State Indian Museum

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Verge Center For The Arts

Wells Fargo Museum (Capitol Mall & Old Sacramento)