SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities do not suspect foul play in connection with the body found at a dairy farm in rural Sacramento County just over a week ago.

The body of a man was discovered January 22 by a worker moving manure into an open field in the 9900 block or Arno Road in rural South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies believe the deceased man is from Oakland and had been there for a while.

In December, his vehicle was found in the area and was towed back to Oakland.

The man’s identity has not been released.