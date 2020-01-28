SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Parents and community members plan on coming together on Tuesday to oppose school closures in the Twin Rivers School District.

With a $3.8 million budget deficit and declining enrollment, the district is considering closing around 10 schools and reconfiguring 8 others. The move would also lead to dozens of teacher lay-offs, opponents say.

Some of the schools on the chopping block are in the district’s most economically challenged areas.

District officials say closing or combining some schools will save the district $3 million a year. However, opponents argue that the budget crisis is “fabricated” and noted that the district has nearly $50 million in its reserves.

The board meeting will be tonight at 5 p.m. at the Twin Rivers School District office.