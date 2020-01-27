



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The city of Elk Grove has canceled the Lunar New Year Celebration that was scheduled for Friday.

The city and its Diversity and Inclusion Commission said in a Facebook post on Monday, that the event was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” regarding the coronavirus.

The Sacramento County Public Health office says the risk of Novel Coronavirus remains low in our area, but Elk Grove organizers said they are following the lead of similar events in Sacramento that were canceled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus that started in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. You can learn more about the CDC’s efforts here.