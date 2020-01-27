NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in North Highlands on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The man was driving on Larry Way Monday, south of Don Julio Boulevard in North Highlands, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, left the road, drove across the lawn of a home and hit a tree stump, according to a CHP spokesperson.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

No injuries were reported on the crash.