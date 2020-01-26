VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Four people were arrested after authorities discovered a drug transaction underway in the parking lot of a Vacaville shopping center on Friday night.

The Vacaville Police Department said detectives were patrolling near Nut Tree Village at around 8 p.m. on Friday when they noticed a parked vehicle with several people inside.

As detectives approached the vehicle, they discovered what appeared to be a drug transaction in progress, the department said.

Authorities said they discovered marijuana cash, scales, baggies, over 75 suspected ecstasy pills, thousands of dollars in cash and a loaded, unregistered handgun.

Arrested were Nicalous Rutledgefelix, 24, of Davis, Marquis Blake, 24, of Berkeley, Fernando Adame, 31, of Fairfield, and Sean Cantiller, 29, of Hayward. All were arrested on a variety of drug and gun-related charges.