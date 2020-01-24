



— Authorities have made an arrest after a woman was hit in the head with a rock while driving on the highway in Stockton on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton said they located a male juvenile near the area of the incident and took him into custody.

The victim is an employee at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office, authorities said, and is recovering from minor injuries. CHP says this woman was driving northbound on I-5 near March Lane when the rock was hurled through the front windshield and struck her.

Further investigation is underway to see if there are any additional suspects outstanding, CHP said.

No further details have been released. CHP is asking for anyone with information on the rock-throwing incident to contact their office at 209-938-4800.