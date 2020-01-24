RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – An officer gave out more than a dozen speeding tickets along one Rancho Cordova road in just one day, police say.

The patrol was part of a proactive effort to keep roads in the city safe.

Rancho Cordova police said, on Jan. 17, one member of their traffic unit focused on the Sunrise Boulevard corridor near Mechanical Drive. In just that day, more than 15 citations for speeding were given out.

The speed limit along that stretch of road is 45 mph. However, all the drivers the officer cited were going more than 60 mph. One driver was even caught doing more than 80 mph, police say.

Police note that most of the drivers cited were Rancho Cordova residents.

Residents are urged to report traffic safety and speeding concerns to Rancho Cordova police at (916) 875-9632.