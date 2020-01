Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, I would love someone to put a new ___ in my neighborhood.

6 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts’ knowledge of Gayle King and Oprah!

6 hours ago

Pig Bowl PracticeDan Mitchinson is checking out the Pig Bowl Practice ahead of the Guns & Hoses Charity Football Game!

6 hours ago

Translator ClubAn Elk Grove middle school has a new club that assists students and their families with translation services for 17 different languages. We’re learning more this morning!

6 hours ago

Winters Triple Threat Pt. 2Ashley Williams has more with the triple threat female entrepreneurs hoping to inspire other women!

6 hours ago