Are you willing to go the distance for Roo? When Roo first came to the Sacramento SPCA, he had birth defects in both front legs. After amputating the non-functioning leg, he was able to move a little faster – but still hunched over and putting a lot of weight on his remaining leg, which is also impaired. Your donations helped us special order Roo a wheelchair (which is coming soon!), but in the future he may need additional help. We are looking for a home committed to helping Roo become the best dog he can be, AND we will assist you with wheelchair upgrades and potentially a prosthetic in his first year. We know there is a family out there willing to go the distance and give Roo the life he deserves. Is it you? sspca.org/roo #sacspca #sacramentospca #sactowndogs #sacramento #sactown #adopt #gsd #gsdpuppy #shepherd #gsdofinstagram