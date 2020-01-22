Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found that between 2008 and 2016, well-child visits increased by nearly 10 percent, but that was overshadowed by a 24 percent drop in problem-based visits for illness and injury.

Perhaps better preventative care is keeping kids healthier or providers are providing more support over the phone. Parents may also be avoiding the doctor’s office due to high co-pay costs and deductibles or may be taking their kids to local urgent care and retail clinics.

Doctors say fewer visits mean fewer opportunities for providers to talk to families about vaccinations and good nutrition.