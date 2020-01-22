



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Supervisors who directly oversee workers under the age of 18 could be required to report child abuse and neglect if a proposed state bill is signed into law.

AB1963 was introduced Tuesday and amends the state’s Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act which defines who’s a mandatory reporter — or people required by law to report child abuse or child neglect.

Mandatory reporters currently include roles that interact with kids such as teachers, social workers, and firefighters, but employers aren’t on the list. AB1963 seeks to change that by adding to the list human resource employees “of a business that employs minors or a person whose duties require direct contact with and supervision of minors in the performance of the minors’ duties in the workplace.”

Mandated reporters who don’t report suspected child abuse or neglect could face up to 6 months in jail, a fine of $1,000, or both.