



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California inmates could soon earn more money for their work.

The state Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed SCR-69, a resolution showing the Legislature’s support of what it calls “fair and just” wages for incarcerated persons working for the Prison Industry Authority, the Division of Juvenile Facilities, and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

According to the Legislature, almost 43,000 prison inmates work as many as 40 hours per week, earning anywhere from $0.08 per hour to $3.90 per day in a variety of jobs ranging from electricians, carpenters, cooks, orderlies, fire crew members, braille transcribers, and silkscreen printers. And the pay range for inmates hasn’t changed since at least 1990.

The resolution was introduced in August. Its authors say paying inmates more will help them pay child support and save money, relieving some of the burdens on their families when they’re released.

It now heads to another committee.