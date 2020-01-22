SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash in off of Jackson Highway in Sacramento County on Wednesday morning.

The scene is on Eagles Nest Road, near Kiefer Road and north of Jackson Road.

Deadly head on crash kills female driver & injures family of 5 in the other car. Appears one cars was trying to pass another & slammed head on with approaching vehicle. Eagles Nest Rd between Jackson & Kiefer Blvd ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@CameronCGlenn⁩ pic.twitter.com/uwY5IkQPn6 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 22, 2020

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

At least one person, a woman whose name has not been released, was killed in the crash. A family a five that was in the other car has been taken to the hospital.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays through the morning.

More information to come.