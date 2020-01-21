TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a DUI suspect crashed into a Caltrans cone truck near Lake Tahoe early Tuesday morning.

Caltrans officials say the incident happened on Highway 267 just south of Highlands View Road, about three miles south of Truckee.

Thankfully no one was hurt. This is so easily prevented, if you drink, don't drive. @TruckeePolice https://t.co/mzjvOBuKgE — Robert Womack (@SgtRwomack) January 21, 2020

The Caltrans cone truck was doing a sweeping operation when it was struck by the driver.

Both vehicles then caught fire, but officials say no one was seriously injured.

California Highway Patrol says officers suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver who crashed into the Caltrans truck, 35-year-old Carnelian Bay resident Jennifer Looper, has been arrested.