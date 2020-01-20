OAKDALE (CBS13) – Detectives say a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead after a shooting in Stanislaus County early Sunday morning.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the parking lot of the former K-Mart store in Oakdale just before 3 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

The investigation instead turned deputies to North McHenry Avenue, where they found a shooting had taken place. Deputies say the body of a woman was also found at that second scene.

No details about the woman, including her name and how she may have died, have been released at this point.

Investigators identified a suspect, 44-year-old Turlock resident Alfonso Cervantes, and he was soon booked for homicide.

Anyone with relevant information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 525-7042.