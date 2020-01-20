SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The great Joe Montana might find it hard to decide which team to cheer for during Super Bowl LIV.

On Monday, the four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP tweeted a photo of the uniforms he wore while playing on the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs along with caption: “You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!!”

Although his throwing arm may not be what it used to be, his sense of humor is still going strong.

Montana played with the 49ers from 1979 to 1992 and the Chiefs from 1993 to 1994.