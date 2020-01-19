SONORA (CBS13) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a 99 Cents Store in Sonora on Friday night.

The Sonora Police Department said the incident happened at around 7:43 p.m. on Friday at the 99 Cents Store on mono Way.

An unknown man walked into the store while seemingly containing a pistol in his jacket pocket, authorities said. The man then handed a note to the cashier demanding money, to which the cashier complied.

Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask, green or gray jacket with the hood pulled over his head and a black baseball cap. The suspect was also wearing light blue cargo pants, tan work boots and gloves.

The suspect appeared to be Hispanic, about 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. authorities said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.