FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down a portion of Waterman Boulevard in Fairfield on Sunday evening, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said the collision between a vehicle and motorcycle happened at around 4 p.m.

The unnamed motorcyclist has been pronounced dead, authorities said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said Waterman Boulevard from Hillborn Road to Airbase Parkway at Heath Drive will remain closed for an extended period of time.

No further details have been released.