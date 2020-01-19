MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing nearly $1,400 worth of faucets and tools from a business in Manteca on Friday.

Manteca police said the theft happened Friday night at 11:53 p.m. at Standard Plumbing located at 105 Northgate Dr.

Approximately $1,400 worth of high-end faucets and tools were stolen. Two suspects were sought and one was arrested Sunday, police said. The arrested suspect (pictured) faces felony charges in Merced and San Joaquin counties.

The identity of the arrested suspect has not been released. No information has been given on the alleged second suspect.