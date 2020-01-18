MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a string of car tire slashings involving approximately 10 vehicles in Modesto on Saturday.

The Modesto Police Department said they received several calls in northwest Modesto on Saturday evening regarding numerous vehicles that had their tires slashed or punctured.

All affected cars were parked in various business parking lots, police said.

Witnesses told police they spotted a Ford Focus (pictured) they believe to be involved. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the department at 209-552-2470.