SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A search is underway for suspects accused of stealing 92 beehives in Sutter County.

The hives were stolen late last week off of South George Washington Boulevard near Yuba City, Mike Potts, the owner said.

The California State Beekeepers Association said the “suspects used a flatbed and may have made multiple trips” to steal the hives.

Potts said the beehives are light gray in color with “MP” branded into the lid and boxes. Potts said the frames are also marked with “Potts” and the equipment is all new.

It is unknown how many suspects are involved. Anyone with information relevant to the situation is asked to contact Kimber Leming of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 530-822-7307.